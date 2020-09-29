Regal Boats looking to hire new team members

Regal Boats, an award-winning 50-year-old family-owned luxury boat and yacht manufacturer located in Orlando, is growing and looking to fill new positions as soon as possible​.

According to HR Director Kristin Smith, “Like others within the marine industry, we are truly pleased to be in the position of hiring right now, especially given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Central Florida area. Providing a potential employment opportunity during this time is a blessing.”

Due to the increased demand in boating worldwide, Regal has open positions in marketing, manufacturing, customer service, accounting, transportation, and more, offering potential candidates with varying skill levels and experience the opportunity to apply for a rewarding career in the boating industry.

“Our mission statement states, With God's help and a steadfast commitment to integrity, ​we will develop a team of exceptional people and relationships​ to provide exceptional customer satisfaction. We stand by that mission every day and I am excited about the potential of adding new people to our Regal family. We could not produce industry-leading and award-winning products without our exceptional team members. I believe we are in the people business and we build great boats,” said Tim Kuck, Executive Vice President.

Regal is a global premier boat manufacturing company that offers a family-friendly environment and competitive benefits to its team members. To apply for a position at Regal Boats visit hr@regalboats.com​.