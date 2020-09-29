NMEA names 2020 Product of Excellence winners

Product of Excellence Awards were presented in 17 categories, and Manufacturer of the Year went to Garmin, as the National Marine Electronics Association held their annual meeting on September 26.

"On behalf of the NMEA Board of Directors, staff, and membership, we congratulate all 2020 award winners," said Mark Reedenauer, NMEA President & Executive Director. "The member voting count exceeded our expectations. This certainly sends the message to the market that manufacturers have focused on producing top quality products for the boating public, even during a pandemic. NMEA members, installers, and manufacturers have surely kept their eye on the ball."



The 2020 Product of Excellence Awards nominees were extensively vetted by staff and committee. The awards bring global recognition and media coverage for NMEA manufacturer members.

Here are the 2020 recipients:

Marine VHF-ICOM M605Radar-Furuno DRS4DNXT Solid-State DopplerSatellite Communications Antenna-KVH TracPhone V3-HTSMulti-Function Display-Garmin GPSMAP 8616xsvMultimedia Entertainment-Fusion Apollo RA770NMEA 2000 Sensor-Furuno SCX20 High Precision Satellite CompassAutopilot-Garmin Reactor 40 with SmartPump v2Satellite TV Antenna-KVH TracVision UHD7Fishfinder-Furuno DFF3D Multi-Beam 3DMarine Camera-FLIR M364CAIS-Vesper XB8000 smartAISMarine PC Software-Nobeltec TZ Professional V 4.1Remote Monitoring-GOST Apparition SM GPS XVRWi-Fi/Cellular Device-KVH TracPhone LTE-1 (tie)Wi-Fi/Cellular Device-Wave Wi-Fi Tidal Wave AC + Cellular (tie)Marine Apps-Utility-Garmin ActiveCaptainCommercial-Furuno FAR2228BB 25kW IMO RadarMarine Specialty-Maretron N2KBuilder - NMEA2000® Network Design Software (tie)Marine Specialty-Furuno "Deep Impact" DI-FFAMP High-Power CHIRP Amplifier (tie)



NMEA members also voted on a particular manufacturer who had demonstrated superior support of their products to all who install and service them in the field. NMEA and the membership congratulate Garmin on winning this award.



NMEA normally awards a Best New Product Award and an NMEA Technology Award based on in-person judging at the Annual NMEA Conference and Expo. "Because of the pandemic these awards could not be awarded this year," said Reedenauer. "NMEA plans to reinstate these awards in 2021 when the NMEA Conference and Expo is scheduled to be held as a live, in-person event in Anaheim, California."



The NMEA Awards are coordinated by a committee consisting of: Brian Kane, Chief Technology Officer, GOST; Todd Tally, General Manager, Atlantic Marine Electronics; Chris Labozza, Executive Vice President, Precision Marine Center; Paul Comyns, Vice President of Global Marketing, Intellian; Bruce Cole, Manager and Advertising Director, Marine Electronics Journal; and Mark Reedenauer, President and Executive Director of the NMEA.