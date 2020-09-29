IBEX Online starts today

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), being held virtually this year, runs today through Friday. IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience is a trade event designed to allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment.

The Opening Session and Innovation Awards Presentation, sponsored by Interlux Yacht Finishes, AWLGRIP North America and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, will take place this morning at 10:30 a.m. EDT with pre-programming beginning at 10:15 a.m.

To get the most out of IBEX Online, registration and event planning are required to create a personalized Event Schedule, make connections, setup one-on-one meetings, and build the ultimate IBEX Online experience.



To visit the IBEX Online Visitor Resources, click here. For visitor and press registration, click here. For more on IBEX Online, exhibiting companies, and Special Events, please visit www.ibexshow.com.