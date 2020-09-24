Draco boats seeks to expand U.S. dealer network

Draco Boats, known the world over for ultra-clean, Scandinavian design and cutting-edge innovation, announced that due to increased demand it is seeking to expand its dealer network in the United States together with sole importer and distributor Navic, LLC.

Since the first Draco boat launched in the 1960s, the company has been committed to building boats of superior quality, handling and seaworthiness. Newly launched models in the U.S. are the Draco 27, which features the largest bow lounge in its class, as well as the Draco 22, a performance-oriented runabout with premium details. In 2021, Draco will be launching a new model – the Draco 28 CC.

“Continuing our expansion into the U.S. market requires established dealers eager to promote an exceptional brand,” said Cuyler Morris, exclusive importer, Draco Boats USA. “We are dedicated to working with the American market in developing these partnerships.”