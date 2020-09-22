KICKER Marine Audio teams up with CPS Distributors at IBEX 2020

As the 2020 IBEX Online becomes “a virtual experience,” beginning September 29, top-quality, KICKER Marine Audio sound waves will still carry over the web. With the show theme, “Better Boats Begin Here,” OEM boat builders engaging KICKER Marine Audio through CPS get a direct line to what is new and trending in marine audio and accessories.

One of the current trends is the advance of mounted full-range Coaxial Tower Systems on a variety of boats—not just the wake and wave boats that initially made them popular.

KICKER has broadened its existing tower system collection with yet another set of mounting solutions, this time providing bolt pattern and wiring locations matching many factory tower hard-points.

Both models are now finished in the popular glossy black or white and the grills come with a seven-color LED light system which can be upgraded further to 20 colors and 19 lighting modes with the KMLC remote.

Like most KICKER Marine audio components, the products meet or exceed ASTM standards for UV and salt fog exposure. The polypropylene woofer and Santopreneâ surround UV-treated and the polyurethane basket is UV resistant.

Both models have four Ohm voice coils and for installation use 1.4-inch titanium tweeters, a through-mount wiring system and 316L stainless mounting hardware, making them easy to install and dependable in the harshest marine environments. And don’t forget KICKER’s unmistakable mid and high-range sound! MSRP is $1,179.95 for the KMFC9 and $1,379.95 for the KMFC11.

These tower systems are only a part of the broad offerings that KICKER Marine Audio brings to the market, ensuring that pure and clear sound is part of the great boating experience. KICKER’s new head units add easy installation and operation for round or square mounting surfaces and offer top-quality performance and reliability. All KICKER Marine Audio products boast excellent customer service, making any customer issues easy to address on the spot.

“We have found IBEX an ideal venue to help our OEM boat builders select the best products for their markets,” says Phil White, KICKER’s unit director, Marine Audio Systems. “CPS has excellent relationships in the industry, and they are a great long-term partner. Having brought automotive and marine components to the market for almost 50 years, KICKER Marine Audio adds the perfect blend of quality and value to CPS’ offerings.”