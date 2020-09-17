Polyform, Land ‘N’ Sea partner to fight breast cancer

Polyform US is introducing new Pink Fenders to “Protect What Matters”.

"For the first time in recent history, we will be bringing awareness and funds to the fight against breast cancer in a new arena," the company said. "There are likely few in our marine industry that have not been touched in one way or another by this disease. It affects all walks of life and interests."

To support these efforts, Polyform has created this new color of fender and will be donating at least a dollar to Susan G. Komen for each Pink G-Series fender that is sold through wholesale.

Polyform will be partnering with Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing Inc. to sell these new pink fenders exclusively. In joining Polyform US, Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing has pledged to match Polyform’s donations.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this introduction! As a breast cancer survivor, this project has been near and dear to my heart and I couldn’t be more grateful to Polyform and Land ‘N’ Sea for supporting this cause,” stated Barb Foss, North American recreational sales manager for Polyform. “We can only hope that others will want to make a statement with their purchases of pink fenders for their boats and docks to help us make a difference.”

“Land ‘N’ Sea is thrilled to be supporting Polyform US in the fight against breast cancer. We are proud to bring attention to breast cancer research through our efforts in providing the platform to communicate through our Dealer network and our joint customers. The ‘Protect What Matters’ program is a breakthrough initiative that focuses our Sales Associates and Dealers on the fight against breast cancer through our exclusive Polyform US Pink fender products,” said Scott Price, category manager for Land ‘N’ Sea.