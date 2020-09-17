IBEX Online announces special events and keynote sessions

Details of the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) Special Events and Keynote Sessions, being held virtually September 29 – October 2, 2020, are now available. IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience is a free trade event designed to allow the industry to come together in a safe and productive environment. The roster of speakers and list of panel discussions promise an engaging session each day of IBEX Online.

The Opening Session and Innovation Awards Presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. with the pre-programming beginning at 10:15 a.m. Sponsored by Interlux Yacht Finishes, AWLGRIP North America and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, the Opening Session will include a welcome address from Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director; the State of the Industry Address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President; the recognition of the 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame recipient; the announcement of the 2020 Innovation Award winners; and much more.

Wednesday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a keynote address entitled Charting the Course of Sustainability. In this presentation, Kevin Grodzki of Brunswick Marine will discuss proven techniques to approach sustainability in the industry and how to create marine products that support the quality of life for today and tomorrow.

The final keynote session, on Thursday, October 1 at 10:30 a.m. is entitled Coming Out Ahead: Leading During Uncertain Times. In this panel discussion, moderator Jeff Moser of Soundings Trade Only magazine will facilitate several well-known industry leaders as they discuss the challenges and lessons learned, as well as how to move forward from the last several of months.

“Often one of the highpoints of IBEX are the Special Sessions,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “By removing the limitations of the physical space needed for breakfasts and large auditoriums, we are looking forward to including more attendees than being on-site allowed us. The programs we have planned for these sessions will be informative and exciting. All industry professionals are able join us this year.”

In addition to the Special Events and Keynote Sessions, the 2020 IBEX Education Conference will run concurrent informative courses in multiple tracks during all four days of the event. The IBEX Education Conference will give participants the opportunity to access vital, cutting-edge information through a blend of pre-recorded and live-stream sessions, as well as interactive Q&A and one-on-one components. For the full list of available sessions and rates, please click here.

The Special Events are free to attend, pre-registration is required. For details and registration information, click here. For visitor and press registration, click here. For more on IBEX Online, exhibiting companies, and Special Events, please visit www.ibexshow.com.