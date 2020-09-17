Garmin announces OnDeck remote connectivity solution

Garmin International Inc. announced its new OnDeck™ System, a remote monitoring and management solution that gives boaters 24/7 access to critical and timely information about their vessel. When paired with the ActiveCaptain® app, OnDeck keeps users connected to their vessel by monitoring the boat’s battery status, bilge activity, door/hatch sensors, GPS location and more. For extra peace of mind, configurable notifications can even let the user know of changes that may threaten the boat, including if it has moved into or outside of a custom geofenced area. In addition to the GTB 10 OnDeck Hub, the system includes a door sensor, temperature sensor, shore power sensor and relay switch.

“OnDeck is a comprehensive vessel monitoring and management tool designed to deliver important information about your boat directly to your fingertips, so you’ll always know that it’s safe, secure and ready for your next adventure,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “A practical solution for every type of boat, from center consoles and bass boats to sailboats and trawlers, our customers can feel more confident monitoring and protecting their investment with an OnDeck System onboard.”

Track, Monitor and Control

OnDeck provides 24/7 access to boat data via an always-on connection with 3G/4G coverage (subscription required).

Users can remotely monitor the vessel’s information from wired sensors, including battery voltage, NMEA 2000 data, activity of bilge or saltwater pumps, shore power, temperature and door/hatch sensors that can be used to detect and notify of boat entry. Alert and notification parameters for these systems can be user-configured and personalized to the owner’s preference.

With OnDeck, users will be the first to know if a security sensor has been triggered, or if the boat has been moved. Its internal GPS sensor updates every 15 or 30 minutes, depending on power status, and will send text or e-mail alerts 2

to users if the boat has been moved into or outside of the custom geofencing area. Users can remotely view and control up to 5 switches on the vessel, and can ensure certain onboard systems are ready when they step onboard to go out.

Simple, Secure and Private

Integration with marine electronics through the Garmin Marine Network, engines and NMEA 2000 sensors allow OnDeck to seamlessly integrate into a Garmin marine system. OnDeck can also be used as a standalone system, no multi-function display (MFD) required.

All data received from a boat’s OnDeck system is securely recorded and collected through the GTB 10 OnDeck Hub for immediate viewing; the data is also available in the cloud for 30 days.

Up to 48-hour internal back-up battery allows access to OnDeck after the boat battery is depleted or the power is disconnected.

Status notifications and alarms are transmitted via email or SMS messages to any registered individuals.2

The OnDeck System is compatible with the GPSMAP 84/8600, GPSMAP 74/7600, GPSMAP 10x2/12x2 and the GPSMAP 7x2/9x2/12x2 Plus series.