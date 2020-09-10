Volvo Penta’s Martin Bjuve named a top Virginia manufacturing leader

Virginia Business magazine has recognized Volvo Penta of the Americas’ Martin Bjuve as a top leader in manufacturing in its inaugural Virginia 500 Power Listing. From Volvo Penta’s regional headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia, Bjuve leads the strategic direction and execution of the company’s operations throughout North, Central and South America and Caribbean, covering marine and industrial markets.

Bjuve has held a variety of capacities within Volvo Penta for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he served as global chief financial officer (CFO) and senior vice president (SVP) at the company’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. In this role, he led Volvo Penta’s overall strategy development, as well as process and IT. Prior roles included CFO and vice president of customer support and training at Volvo Penta of the Americas where he was based for five years before returning to Sweden.

Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Penta employs approximately 1,800 people worldwide, including 120 in Virginia. The company prides itself on fostering an innovative, inclusive and diverse culture. For two years in a row, Volvo Penta of the Americas achieved recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence. In addition, industry trade publication Diesel Progress deemed the company Employer of the Year in 2019.

The Virginia 500 Power Listing represents the state’s “most powerful and influential leaders” by sector, according to Virginia Business. Considerations in the listing included annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees in Virginia and worldwide, and how large a presence the organization has in the Commonwealth.