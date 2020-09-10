MasterCraft Boat Holdings announces financial results

MasterCraft Boat Holdings announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Ended the year with stronger than anticipated retail demand across all brands and dealer inventories 40% to 50% lower vs. end of fiscal 2019.

Safely resumed all manufacturing operations, but production and sales heavily impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Repaid $25.0 million on revolving credit facility and ended the quarter with strong liquidity position.

Net sales for the fourth quarter decreased to $51.1 million, down 58.4% from $122.8 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss was $(2.8) million or $(0.15) per diluted share.

Diluted Adjusted Net Loss per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $(0.10) compared to Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share of $0.85 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.9 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior-year period.

Full Year Highlights:

Net sales decreased to $363.1 million, down 22.2% from $466.4 million in the prior year.

Net loss was $(24.0) million or $(1.28) per diluted share, including $56.4 million, or $(3.01) per share, of noncash goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges related to NauticStar and Crest.

Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.34 compared to $2.82 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, declined 44.2 percent to $44.3 million from $79.3 million in the prior year.

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Despite the headwinds faced throughout the year, I am extremely proud of how our team embraced the challenge and continued to execute on our new customer-centric strategy, improving our quality systems and working with our dealer partners to capitalize on the unprecedented interest in boating by consumers."

Brightbill continued, “The surge in retail demand and the historically low level of dealer inventory across our brands sets us up for significant growth this year and beyond. The heightened interest in boating as a safe, fun, outdoor, family-friendly recreation is expected to endure.”

The company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2021, consolidated net sales is expected to grow in the mid-20% range year-over-year, with Adjusted EBITDA margins in the 13% to 14% range, and Adjusted Earnings per share growth in the low-to-mid 40% range year-over-year.



For the fiscal first quarter, consolidated net sales is expected to be down in the low-to-mid teens percent range year-over-year, with Adjusted EBITDA margins in the 11% to 12% range, and Adjusted Earnings per share down in the mid-to-high 30% range.

Concluded Brightbill, “We remain bullish on the long-term prospects of both the markets we serve and the brands we own, especially with the backdrop of historically low dealer inventory levels combined with unprecedented retail demand trends. Our visibility has improved since last quarter, and while uncertainties in the marketplace remain, we are initiating guidance for both full year and first quarter of fiscal 2021. Importantly, our guidance assumes that we are able to operate all of our facilities throughout the year without any COVID-19 related shutdowns.”