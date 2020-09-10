Discover Boating partnership drives a million views

As part of the ‘Get On Board’ campaign, Discover Boating partnered with Us The Duo, the well-known, LA-based musical sensations with more than 7.6 million social followers. The influential husband-and-wife duo not only starred in the Get On Board video launched in conjunction with Take Me Fishing, but they also generated more than 1 million video views in one week.

Us The Duo created long-form, educational and entertaining video content as well as beautiful photography shared across their YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels generating 1,079,300 total video views in just one week and nearly 800,000 engagements, which include likes, comments, story opens and more.

To bring the Get On Board campaign to life, Discover Boating challenged Us The Duo to execute two creative concepts – “Date Night” (sunset cruise with safety tips) and “Making Music on a Boat” (featuring their personal rendition of the “Get On Board” theme song) – which helped achieve the following objectives:

Generate awareness that boating is accessible, fun and easy to do close to home

Educate new audiences with timely and relatable tips for safe boating and COVID-19 etiquette

Highlight the restorative, enjoyable aspects of boating

Draw more people to the boating lifestyle with a call to action to visit DiscoverBoating.com

Not only were fans receptive to boating messaging, many were inspired to go boating. With high click rates on Discover Boating’s social handles and nearly 900,000 impressions in the first round of posting, the date night concept with safety messaging was the perfect way to introduce new audiences to the idea of boating.

The “Making Music on a Boat” concept strongly resonated with fans and exceeded expectations, garnering more than 150,000 views in just 24 hours. The music-driven video became one of @UsTheDuo’s highest performing clips featuring a brand on Instagram in 2020.

Fan commentary included statements such as:

Alright, you convinced me, I’ll rent a boat! @dessadarling

I totally agree. Date nights require a bit more creativity during this time!” @dorothydinh

I LOVE THIS!!!! easily also one of my fave challenges you guys have done! @ArielleAgustin

Y’all killed it!!! So awesome! And the scenery...you just can’t beat it! @rachel_heslin

Whoa! Anything IS possible on a boat! @NessaRamos