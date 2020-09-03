Pro Watercross announces 2021 race season

Pro Watercross recently announced all of its host cities for the 2021 race season.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida will kick off the 2021 Tour on April 17-18, bringing a new and exciting venue to celebrate the start of a new year. Located in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, the race will be a two-day festival with music and entertainment at Seawalk Pavilion, taking over the beach for a great party to get the tour started.

The tour moves on to include three additional surf venues in St. Augustine, Fla., the oldest city in America, Panama City Beach, Fla. at Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant and South Padre Island, Texas. This gives birth to the Pro Watercross Surf Championship, which will consist of a tour within the tour for competitors who just love surf racing. The Surf Championship will be comprised of the first four rounds of the tour and competitors must attend the final stop in South Padre Island to be crowned the Pro Watercross Surf Champion.

The Tour moves to Tugaloo State Park in Lavonia, Georgia on Lake Hartwell – home of the Belly Buster Rec Ride, which has been dubbed as the riders’ favorite venue and hosts a killer BBQ and lots of great racing.

Racine, Wisconsin’s North Beach set on Lake Michigan are next on the Tour – North Beach is one of the select lakeshore beaches in the United States to be certified a Blue Wave Clean Beach.

Rounding out the Tour and bringing it down to the Bayou is Lake Charles, La.

Pro Watercross will then race to Naples, Fla. at the beginning of November (#RaceToNaples) which will bring the best of the best in watercross, SupXross and other great powered watersports to Naples for the 2021 Pro Watercross World Championships.

CBS Sports will spotlight pro racing on Saturdays of each event weekend and the decision has been made to focus on the three most notable classes in 2021: Pro-Am Ski GP, Pro-Am Runabout Box Stock, and Sport Stock.

2021 PRO WATERCROSS NATIONAL TOUR

April 17-18, 2021 | Jacksonville Florida

May 1-2, 2021 | Saint Augustine Florida

May 8-9, 2021 | Panama City Beach Florida

June 5-6, 2021 | South Padre Island Texas

June 26-27, 2021 | Hartwell Georgia

July 24-25, 2021 | Racine Wisconsin

August 28-29, 2021 | Lake Charles Louisiana



2021 PRO WATERCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

November 3-7, 2021 | Naples Florida