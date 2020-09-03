Cobalt introduces R6 Outboard

With day boating becoming an even more popular way to get back to nature, Cobalt Boats has introduced the all-new R6 Outboard sport runabout.

Cobalt says the R6 Outboard offers families an even more versatile, economical and comfortable way to spend time together and enjoy a full range of salt-water and lake activities, with all the convenience and capability afforded by the latest in boating technology.

The 25-foot R6 Outboard accommodates up to 14 passengers with plenty of space for people and gear. At the helm, a captain’s chair faces a Garmin glass cockpit with dual 7-inch touchscreen displays in a black glass dash, ready to help manage a variety of engine options from Yamaha or Mercury. The long list of standard equipment includes a 6-speaker Bluetooth-compatible AM/FM/stereo sound system with an iPod/USB/MP3 port; user-programmable LED interior lighting; a rear beam-wide swim platform with Cobalt’s patented Swim Step; durable double-needle stitched upholstery throughout; a head with Porta Potti; thoughtful in-floor bow and cockpit storage, and a built-in removable 35-quart cooler.

Available amenities include dual Garmin 10-inch touchscreen displays; a choice of a manual or electric folding tower or rigid sport top with up to four tower speakers; a dash-mounted mobile phone holder with wireless charger; audio system upgrades that provide up to 14 speakers throughout the boat; dark interior surfaces that feature Cobalt’s new ‘Fresco-Chill’ cool-touch material to keep temperatures 15- to 20-degrees cooler than traditional vinyl; an electric porcelain head with sink console; a dinette table; an electrically powered helm seat; numerous exterior and interior color options, and much more.

“Maintaining Cobalt’s high standards for day boat value and performance, the new R6 Outboard demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the important outboard market,” said Shane Stanfill, Cobalt’s president. “With true Cobalt style, quality, handling, comfort and advanced technology, the R6 Outboard makes the convenience of day boating available to an even wider audience of boating enthusiasts,” he added.