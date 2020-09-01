Yanmar to sponsor World Wake Association events

Yanmar has joined forces with The World Wake Association (WWA) as a new global partner.

Reinforcing its support and investment within the recreational marine industry, Yanmar is announced as presenting sponsor for three prestigious Nautique WWA wakesurf and wakeboard national and world championship events in 2020.

Yanmar opens the partnership by backing two WWA events at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, this weekend (August 28 to 30), as the sport’s elite compete at the Nautique Masters Wakesurf Championships and Nautique WWA Wakeboard World Championships.

Riders, fans and spectators will be able to experience the YANMAR engine technology at the company’s booth and at on-water demos every evening in conjunction with Hyperlite Wake. In September, Yanmar will present the Nautique Canadian Wakesurf National Championships in Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The Nautique Wakesurf Series represents the pinnacle of wakesurf competition, providing a platform for the world’s greatest watersports athletes to perform at venues across the globe. The events provide innovative formats for competition in fun-filled, family-friendly environments.

Sander Gesink, marketing manager of Yanmar Marine International, had this to say: “We are delighted to be involved with the three upcoming events and to partner with the WWA, an organization that has been dedicated to promoting wake sports around the world for many years. Adding to a range of ongoing Yanmar partnerships and initiatives in the recreational sector, this new collaboration with the WWA reflects our joint commitment to drive involvement and interest in all forms of watersport and boating. We are looking forward to the opportunity to share our technical expertise and meet the riders, fans and spectators at the events.”

“We are thrilled to bring Yanmar on board for the 2020 Nautique Wakesurf Series, providing the opportunity to showcase their diesel technologies across the world,” commented WWA President Shannon Starling. "We are beyond grateful to work with such wonderful partners as Yanmar and Nautique Boats.”