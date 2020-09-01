Navico makes sales leadership appointments

Navico – parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad Yachting, B&G and C-MAP brands – recently announced the appointment of Sean Hatherley to the top sales leadership role for the Americas, Senior Vice President of Sales.



Bringing more than 30 years of industry experience and a passion for boating and business development to his new role, Hatherley will oversee all retail, distribution, technical installer and boat builder sales channels in North, Central and South America.

He will focus on fostering stronger connections with new and existing customers and enhancing ways for consumers to connect directly with Navico’s sales team to explore system building, installation recommendations and education.



“With our recent changes in the Navico America’s sales leadership and organization,” Hatherley said, “we’re excited to bring a new approach to serving our customers in a direct and personal way.”



Following a summer of tremendous sales growth coupled with a notable increase in the number of first-time boaters hitting the water, Navico has started a significant recruiting effort and expanded its presence in strategic regions.



The company recently announced opening a new office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where key personnel can work more closely with resellers, dealers, boat builders, consumers and major shows. Under the direction of Navico’s Vice President of Sales Christian Olsson, the new location will offer pre-sales guidance, post-sale support, extensive in-house recreational and commercial product technical training for dealers and installers. In addition, classroom training will be available for consumers looking to get the most from their Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP purchases.



Increased boater activity as well as demand for Navico’s Lowrance, Simrad and B&G products in the boat builder segment has also resulted in expansion of this specialized sales team, as well as the recent hiring of Les Ares as Navico’s Director of Boat Builder and OEM Business.



Ares brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new Navico role, having served in a variety of sales positions with notable companies such as Intellian, Pursuit Boats, Jupiter Boats and Lumishore.



“We have always maintained a laser focus on the marine marketplace in an effort to innovate and deliver the best solutions for every kind of boater,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico. “Now, with Sean leading our rapidly expanding Americas sales organization, we will support our customers and consumers with that same unwavering focus to ensure everyone gets the most from their Navico experience.”

