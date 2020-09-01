Lowrance announces new Ghost trolling motors

Lowrance announced the expansion of its Lowrance Ghost freshwater trolling motor design with the new Ghost 52 and 60.



The new Ghost 52 and 60 models – with 52- and 60-inch shafts, respectively – bring all the benefits and features of the original Ghost trolling freshwater motor to boats with higher bows.



“We broke the mold last year when we announced the Lowrance Ghost freshwater trolling motor for bass anglers,” said Lucas Steward, executive vice president for the Lowrance brand. “After the initial launch, we got a huge outpouring of feedback from customers looking for this same functionality for vessels with higher bows. We listened and now there is a Ghost for nearly every freshwater angler.”



Features of the Lowrance Ghost 52 and 60 trolling motors include Ghost’s brushless motor that the company says generates 25% greater thrust and 45% longer run times on the same charge.



The brushless motor emits no electromagnetic interference – giving anglers the clearest sonar views possible with zero onscreen interference.



Instant and smooth fly-by-wire steering control gives Ghost the feel of a cable-steer motor, but without the mechanical cables that can wear out over time.

The motor weighs six pounds less than brushed-motor equivalents and Ghost is designed to work in either 24- or 36-volt systems with up to 97- and 120-pounds of thrust respectively.



Ghost 52 and 60 models will be available in December 2020.