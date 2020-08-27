Brunswick Corp. awarded among Forbes’ Best-In-State Employers

Brunswick Corporation has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2020 for both Wisconsin and Minnesota. Companies are required to have more than 500 employees to be considered for a specific state.

Brunswick has multiple locations in Wisconsin including Mercury Marine’s 2.5 million square foot global headquarters in Fond du Lac, Power Products in Menominee Falls as well as Capitol Engineering in Brookfield and an engineering test center in Oshkosh. Minnesota is home to Brunswick’s New York Mills manufacturing operation which produces both Lund and Crestliner boats.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced recently and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Brunswick was recently named by Forbes and Statista to the 2020 list of America’s Best Employers for Women and in 2019, for the second consecutive year, Forbes Magazine named Brunswick Corporation among America’s Best Employers.

“Our facilities in both Wisconsin and Minnesota continue to be honored for their commitment to best-in-class safety, sustainability and employee engagement practices and this award is a testament to the hard work of our of our employees in both of those states,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation Business Acceleration president & CHRO. “We continue to create a work environment that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion and this award highlights the level of satisfaction that our employees and customers feel in some of our largest manufacturing facilities.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.