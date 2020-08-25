Integra Investments acquires Tampa's Westshore Yacht Club Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments, under its “Integra Marina” business vertical, announced the acquisition of Westshore Yacht Club Marina in Tampa, Florida.

This news marks the company’s fourth marina purchase in its expanding marina portfolio, continuing a trajectory of growth as a prominent player in the asset class.

Located at 6003 S. Westshore Blvd., Westshore Yacht Club Marina is situated within a 52-acre, master-planned community. It is one of the only, primarily in-water boat docking marinas in South Tampa, with 147 wet slips that accommodate vessels between 40 feet to more than 100 feet. Providing boaters with unparalleled access to Tampa’s largest, deep-water harbor, the marina offers unrestricted entry to Old Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

Integra Investments purchased the site from Lennar, which completed and sold residential development surrounding the marina. The company plans to engage in strategic capital improvements to the property, including enhancing operational efficiencies and increasing occupancy. Oasis Marinas will manage the property.

“Our in-depth knowledge of both marinas and upland real estate development that complements the waterfront afford us a unique formula to own, operate and turn around a marina property to reach peak performance,” said Victor Ballestas, principal with Integra Investments. “As one of the only true, turn-key marina real estate developers in the marketplace, we have built a portfolio with strong fundamentals and a disciplined approach, focused on elevating the mariner experience.”