Boating Industry and Kenect host sales leads webinar

On Wednesday, September 9, from 2:00 - 3:00 pm eastern , Boating Industry is hosting a webinar, "How to get 4x the leads from your current website with texting (seriously)."

In this special webinar with Kenect and experts from Boating Industry, we’ll discuss specific ways you can quadruple (or more) the number of leads you’re getting from your website.

And probably more importantly, you’ll learn how you can follow-up with more of them more quickly.

Specific topics include: How other marine dealers are doubling, tripling and even quadrupling leads from their website.

Specific ways to produce more revenue from your service and parts department.

How to handle lead follow-up so you can respond more quickly.

You’ll come away with specific actions to take to get more leads and improve your dealership.

We’ll host a live Q&A on the webinar as well, so come with questions. This won’t be your standard boring webinar with a billion slides. It’ll be a discussion.

Questions? Contact Boating Industry Managing Editor Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com .

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.