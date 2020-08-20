Marine Products Corporation announces the passing of its Chairman

Marine Products Corporation announced the passing of R. Randall Rollins, the Chairman of the Board, who died at the age of 88 following a short illness.

Long-standing board member Henry B. Tippie, who serves as lead director, and Richard A. Hubbell, Chief Executive Officer and board member, will continue in their respective leadership roles until succession plans are announced.

"The Board of Directors, management and employees of Marine Products Corporation are saddened by Randall's loss," stated Richard A. Hubbell, Chief Executive Officer. "Randall's relentless focus on quality, innovation and long-term success guided us over many years as we became one of the largest and most successful pleasure boat manufacturers in the United States."

At the time of his death, R. Randall Rollins served as Chairman of the Board, a position he had held since 2001 when Marine Products Corporation was formed and its Chaparral Boats subsidiary was spun off into Marine Products from RPC, Inc.

Randall has served as a member of the Boards for Emory University, SunTrust Banks, Inc., Berry College, Gold Kist, and The Lovett School. In addition to his responsibilities with Marine Products Corporation, at the time of his death, he was Chairman of the Board of Rollins, Inc. and RPC, Inc. He was also a member of the Boards of Dover Motorsports, Inc. and the Robert W. Woodruff Health Sciences Center Fund, Inc.

Marine Products Corporation is a leading manufacturer of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex.