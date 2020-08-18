Sailfish Boats names new CEO

Rob Parmentier has been named President & CEO of Sailfish Boats. Prior to this announcement, Parmentier served in the same capacity at Marquis Yachts in Pulaski, WI.

Parmentier, an avid outdoorsman, and fisherman is looking forward to getting a Sailfish out in the gulf to take advantage of all of the fishing and family-friendly features.

“I am excited to join the team at Sailfish Boats and look forward to jumping right in to push and move Sailfish forward to become a stronger presence in this vibrant and exciting market segment of the boating industry,” said Parmentier.

Sailfish Boats was founded by Paul Hoppes in Havana, Fla. in 1986. Hoppes is happily retiring after 34 years in the maritime business.