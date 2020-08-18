All-new 2021 Malibu 24 MXZ debuts

Malibu Boats announces the release of its all-new Wakesetter 24 MXZ. Many of the features and improvements introduced in the successful 23 MXZ have made their way to the new 24 MXZ.

“The 24MXZ has been a fan-favorite for years so we are ecstatic to release a completely new and more luxurious version for 2021,” said Malibu CEO Jack Springer. “It’s one of the most popular towboats in our industry because it has room for everyone to spread out, all of the industry-leading Malibu tech, a huge bow, and the incredible wave and wake performance Malibu customers expect. The 24 MXZ has it all, and for 2021, it’s better than ever.”

The MXZ line was designed to work perfectly with the Wake Plus™ to not only create ideal wakes and waves, but also to take picklefork maneuverability to a whole new level.

Add in innovations like Stern Turn—a powerful rear thruster that can move the back of the boat from side to side with a simple button at the throttle—and complex docking situations instantly become simple. Stern Turn enables tighter turning for up to 30% less time circling to pick up fallen riders.

Malibu’s Monsoon M6Di provides the power with cutting-edge direct injection technology that’s quiet, powerful, and fuel efficient. Customers can also upgrade to the 6.2-liter Malibu Monsoon LT4 powered by GM Marine for the next level of power—606 ft-lbs of torque at 3,800 RPMs to be exact.