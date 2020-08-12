NATDA 2020 trailer show goes virtual

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has been forced to cancel this year’s NATDA Trailer Show in Nashville, Tenn. In its place, NATDA will launch a virtual event on October 26, 2020, giving dealers the same benefits of the trade show without ever leaving the comforts of their home.

“Unfortunately, recent developments, including bar and restaurant closures, state-to-state restrictions and citywide phase extensions, convinced us there’s no way to maintain our physical show during these incredibly unpredictable times,” said Andy Ackerman, NATDA president. “After speaking to hundreds of dealers, a strong majority felt they simply were not ready to venture to Nashville under the current circumstances.”

In place of this year’s NATDA Trailer Show, NATDA will launch a three-week online event, starting on October 26, 2020, where dealers, manufacturers and suppliers can still connect with one another, listen to valuable educational seminars and see the latest products in the trailer industry.

“Though no replacement for our in-person event, this year’s online platform allows us to produce the same benefits of coming to our show – to connect with the industry,” said Andria Gibbon, CEM, NATDA director of operations & events.

More information regarding the 2020 Virtual NATDA Trailer Show will be announced in the coming weeks. Dealerships interested in participating in the event can visit www.natda.org/tradeshow/dealer-registration.

Additionally, NATDA is pleased to announce its Trailer Show will return to Nashville, Tenn., next year on September 1-3, 2021. Prior to the rise in COVID-19 cases, NATDA’s registration efforts were at a record-breaking 30% increase compared to previous years. Clearly, a destination that dealers around the country want to visit, NATDA is excited to finally be back at the Music City Center next year.

For additional information, please contact NATDA at 727-360-0304 or visit www.natda.org.