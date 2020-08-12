Alumacraft launches new Competitor models for 2021

Voyageur 175 Sport

BRP announced the launch of an extension of the Competitor model with the new Alumacraft Competitor FSX 175/185 (Fish/Ski Crossover) boats, providing maximum flexibility for families who love the feeling of being out on the water. Built for all levels of multi-species anglers, Alumacraft Competitor series boats include a variety of amenities, like multiple livewells, a built-in cooler and lockable rod storage.

Whether fishing as a family or enjoying a day of relaxation on the water, owners of Competitor FSX models can easily reconfigure their boat’s platform to accommodate more seating, or a waterski-pylon.

“Our customers come from a long tradition of fishing as a family, but they also want more flexibility from their investment,” said James Heintz, Director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. “We designed our Competitor FSX models to give them the most possibilities for fun on the water together.”

Two added jump seats on the rear platform allow owners to easily configure the boat according to the number of passengers, offering all riders ample legroom. When fishing, the extra seating can be dropped out of the way for more access to the new, extended platform, which sports an additional six inches, allowing anglers more space to cast off the rear deck of the boat. On days when owners are out with family or friends, this added space gives access in and out of the water for skiing or swimming.

The rear-deck comfort mat features a refreshed modern design, providing comfort when kneeling to pull in a fish or assisting swimmers back into the boat. The Competitor FSX Sport is equipped with a walk-through windshield and dual consoles to keep everyone dry in all weather conditions. The rig is built with Alumacraft’s 2XB hull, which includes bow to stern doubling plates and Aquadynamic shape that Alumacraft says provides greater handling, added comfort at higher speeds and a drier ride.

For anglers, the on-the-go rod storage allows for quick and secure rod placement when adjusting the boat's position and the new large rear-center livewell holds 22 gallons and offers access from both the center access panel and under the friction-hinged jump seat for separation of fish and bait.

For skiers, an optional ski pylon can be attached to the built-in base and stored in the starboard side storage when not in use, with clips that hold it in place. The base also doubles as a pedestal seat base.