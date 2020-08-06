Manitou introduces 2021 pontoon lineup

2020 Photo proofs

BRP announced two new Manitou pontoon boat models for model year 2021.

Combining luxury and sports performance, the Manitou LX replaces the Legacy and X-Plode models, to serve boaters in search of both extreme fun and complete relaxation. The Aurora LE, Manitou’s most accessible boat, now offers even more features as standard, and a completely redesigned VP hull to accommodate up to 200 HP.

“We’ve modified our lineup to reflect what our customers are looking for,” said James Heintz, director, Product Management, BRP Marine Group. “The new Aurora LE now offers even more fun for the whole family, still at an affordable price. It’s the perfect pontoon to get you on the water. With the new LX, our customers get the best combination of performance and comfort, with no compromise.”

AURORA LE:

Available in lengths from 18- to 25-feet, with standard, angler and rear-facing floor plans, and a variety of hull design and engine choices, the pontoon manufacturer said the all-new Aurora LE has been refreshed from bow to stern. With completely redesigned furniture, it boasts upgraded foam padding to provide more comfort. A new stereo system adds to the upgrades for 2021, in addition to four times as many cup holders. Additional standard features include:

● 7-inch Garmin multifunction display

● Stainless steel ladder

● Ski tow bar on V-Toon models

On the higher power side, the new Aurora LE VP, featuring patented V-Toon technology, offers a design upgrade to larger center tube lifting strakes, Barracuda nose cones, and power assist steering to accommodate up to 200 HP. More than just a third tube bolted to the deck, Manitou claims its V-toon technology delivers superior handling, a smoother ride and more control. This upgrade is also available on Oasis, Encore and SES models.

LX SERIES:

Available with dual engine or Sport Handling Package (SHP), the new LX offers more in contemporary pontoon-handling technology. Positive angle lifting strakes and the Barracuda nose cone design give the SHP pontoon boats the ability to perform optimally even at high speeds and in rough waters. The LX comes in lengths from 23- to 27-feet, with a number of floor plans to choose from, ample storage, and a variety of standard features, including:

● Power Assist Steering

● LED Interior and Exterior Lighting

● Color-Matched Mooring Cover

Manitou said that a host of options are also available to precisely tailor a customers experience to their lifestyle, such as configurable loungers, sunpads, and windscreens.