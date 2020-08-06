‘Get On Board’ campaign offers new social toolkit content

Discover Boating has updated its online toolkit with new visual assets, including a new boating video and social content for industry stakeholders to help amplify the "Get On Board" campaign launched in conjunction with Take Me Fishing.

The movement and organization asks the industry to join together and keep boating and fishing top of mind during these last days of summer while also providing safety tips for new boaters and anglers to keep recreating responsibly.

NMMA said it encourages all to continue using the toolkit linked HERE and posting across your social media channels, websites and newsletters.

DiscoverBoating.com's article, 10 Tips to #RecreateResponsibly While Boating + Fishing is another great resource to share across your channels with new and current boaters.

In conjunction, the MRAA is helping those interested in creating customized assets to spread the message of boating.

When posting, please use the hashtag #TheWaterIsOpen and tag @discoverboating and @take_me_fishing in your social posts.

Find the full campaign details for "Get On Board" here.