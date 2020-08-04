Boat trailer manufacturer suffers fire damage

Boat trailer manufacturer, HLT Limited, suffered major property damage due to an extensive fire at its manufacturing facility in Humboldt, Iowa.

The fire started just before noon in the paint area of the building and quickly spread throughout the entire 100,000 square foot facility. Heavy smoke and heat buildup hindered the efforts of seven area fire departments who battled the blaze for several hours into the late evening.

All employees were evacuated without injury. It is likely that all of the manufacturing facility and equipment were destroyed in the blaze and as a result, production will be shut down for an undetermined period of time.

Rod Harklau, CEO of HLT, is thankful that there were no injuries to the staff or firefighters and he appreciates the total effort put forth by all of the first responders.

The family business started operations in 1976 and manufactures boat and recreational trailers under the Yacht Club, Sport Club, and Eagle Trailer brands with dealers and distributors across North America.