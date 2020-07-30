RBFF adds 2 new members to board of directors

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) recently announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Ellen Bradley, National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) Chief Brand Officer and Bob Ziehmer Bass Pro Shops Senior Director of Conservation, will bring a wide range of expertise as RBFF pushes for its 60 in 60 goal.

“With the challenges the boating and fishing community are facing right now, it’s important to bring the entire industry together under common goals and messaging,” said RBFF President & CEO Frank Peterson. “These new additions to our Board will help us do just that. The breadth of focus and expertise of our increasingly diverse Board continues to amaze me. We look forward to what can be accomplished with this group of individuals.”

Ellen Bradley brings nearly 20 years of experience to her role as Chief Brand Officer for NMMA, leading the organization’s marketing and communications efforts. As a passionate advocate for recreational boating, Bradley serves on various boating community boards and committees and has been recognized by Boating Industry and the Association Forum for her leadership. Ellen is currently working very closely with RBFF on its Get On Board summer campaign

Bob Ziehmer currently serves as the Senior Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops where he is responsible for providing direction to advance established conservation pillars of protecting wildlife and habitat, connecting new audiences to the outdoors, and advocating for sportsmen’s rights and the outdoors. Prior to joining Bass Pro Shops, Bob served over 25 years with the Missouri Department of Conservation, leading efforts to restore critical wildlife species. Ziehmer has an unwavering passion for angling and the outdoors and works to advance conservation and protect outdoor heritage.

The RBFF Board of Directors is made up of individuals representing all facets of the fishing and boating industries, along with state agency organizations. The full list of RBFF Board of Directors members is available online.