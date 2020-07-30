OneWater Marine Inc. reports 49% revenue increase for Q3

OneWater Marine Holdings, buying and operating top marine retail dealerships in North America. (PRNewsFoto/OneWater Marine Holdings, LLC)

OneWater Marine Inc. announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter 2020 was $408.3 million, an increase of 48.6% compared to $274.8 million in fiscal third quarter 2019, which the company said was primarily driven by an increase in unit sales of new and pre-owned boats and to a lesser degree, an increase in the average unit price of new and pre-owned boats sold. Same-store sales increased a record 44%, primarily driven by the strong increase in unit sales during the period, with the balance of the increase coming from an increase in average unit price and stores recently acquired. During the fiscal third quarter 2020, the company realized a 29.9% increase in pre-owned boat sales to $85.9 million from $66.1 million, in the prior year, and an increase of 66.3% in finance & insurance income to $16.6 million from $10.0 million, in the prior year.

“The fiscal third quarter 2020 was a record quarter with unprecedented retail demand, resulting in significant growth across all of our core business segments, including new boat sales increasing nearly 59% and our higher margin business, like finance & insurance, accelerating by more than 66%. Our team was resilient and pivoted quickly in an incredibly fluid environment delivering substantial market share gains. Further, our competitive differentiators, including our highly efficient sales process, innovative retail technologies, and strong manufacturer partnerships supported our outperformance of the industry,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater. “This summer proved that boating has become one of the top activities for those looking to enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends and family in a safe, socially distanced way. More importantly, the strength of OneWater’s flexible business model has enabled us to execute incredibly well in a challenging environment and deliver superior performance.”

Net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2020 totaled $40.6 million, compared to net income of $32.7 million, in the fiscal third quarter of 2019, an increase of 24.3%. The increase is primarily due to the strong growth in sales volume, partially offset by the timing of a $10.4 million reduction in income related to the non-cash change in fair value of warrants recognized in the prior year and higher interest expense and income taxes in the current year. Excluding the income from the non-cash fair value adjustment in the prior year, net income was up $18.3 million or 82.1%

“We are encouraged that retail sales trends continued in July at a robust pace and the sales backlog for August is building, despite the rapidly changing environment and a strong same-store sales comparison from the prior year,” Singleton said. “In addition, we recently enhanced our financial strength by utilizing excess cash to complete the paydown and refinancing of our term debt, which will lead to interest expense savings in excess of $6 million in fiscal year 2021 and offers more flexible covenants and terms. This not only will result in significant savings going forward, but also provides us with added flexibility as we resume our acquisition strategy effective immediately. We are confident that the strength in the marine industry will continue into the 2021 season as customers seek safe outdoor activities that can be enjoyed close to home. Additionally, we are focused on executing on our multi-faceted growth strategy through both acquisitions and the expansion of our high-margin business, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value.”