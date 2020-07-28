Norwalk Boat Show canceled

With COVID-19 cases increasing around the country, widespread reports of inventory supply issues and Connecticut’s travel restrictions impacting residents from more than 30 states, NMMA has canceled this year’s Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show at Norwalk Cove Marina, which was scheduled to be held from September 24-27, 2020.

"While we remained hopeful that the show would proceed amid the evolving coronavirus situation, we take the safety and well-being of our employees, exhibitors, partners, and attendees very seriously and are committed to producing events that deliver a positive, successful experience for everyone involved," said Jennifer Thompson, Senior Vice President of NMMA Boat and Sport Shows.

Looking ahead to 2021, the Norwalk Boat Show is scheduled for September 23-26, 2021 at Norwalk Cove Marina. For the winter show season, NMMA is working closely with federal, state and local officials to outline proper safety procedures and will have more updates in the coming months.