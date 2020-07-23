Simrad partners with Chaparral and Robalo

Simrad recently announced it has been selected as the exclusive marine electronics supplier for Chaparral/Robalo boats.

For model year 2021, Simrad will be the only marine electronics option on all 27 Chaparral models and all 22 Robalo models. Simrad systems are now also standard fit on the Robalo R360 center console and the R317 dual-console boats, as well as on 10 Chaparral models: Surf 25 and 29, SSX 277, 297, 317, 347, and the Suncoast 230, 250 and the OSX 280, 300. These vessels will include Simrad’s multifunction displays, sonar, radar and autopilots, where applicable. These systems are also fully integrated with the onboard Fusion marine entertainment systems and Yamaha and Mercury outboard engines.

“Chaparral and Robalo are well-known manufacturers of high-quality sport boats,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico. “We are proud to have our feature-rich navigation systems installed on these vessels, and we are confident this partnership is going to help Chaparral/Robalo customers have a more enjoyable time on the water.”

“These state-of-the-art Simrad displays and accessories are ideal for Robalo and Chaparral’s line of powerboats,” said Mike Fafard, vice president of engineering, Chaparral / Robalo. “Simrad’s rich history of innovation is the primary reason we’ve chosen these systems. From the design aesthetic to the user-friendly functionality, Simrad perfectly matches our manufacturing process.”