MarineMax reports third quarter results

MarineMax, Inc. announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Revenue grew approximately 30% to $498.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $383.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by same-store sales growth of 37% which was on top of a 3% increase in the comparable period last year. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, grew over 83% to $34.9 million, compared to $19.1 million last year, while earnings per diluted share increased over 88% to $1.58, compared to $0.84 in the comparable quarter last year.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, revenue increased approximately 20% to $1.1 billion compared with $929.0 million for the same period last year. Same-store sales were up approximately 22%, on top of 5% growth for the comparable period last year. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, rose over 67% to $49.1 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, compared with $29.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share for the comparable period last year.

“Generating same-store sales growth of 37% driven by unit growth, clearly demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our business model and the MarineMax Team. Our team worked hard to overcome unprecedented uncertainty in the quarter, while generating record results, as we accomplished our goal of uniting our customers and their families on the water, safely," W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President said. "Our digital investments further enhanced our lead visibility and created significant efficiencies in our sales efforts, while increasing our on-line presence. Overall, we added new customers to boating and to our data base, adding a layer of future growth potential that should benefit us long-term.”

Mr. McGill continued, “With one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, we remain well capitalized to make strategic accretive acquisitions to further enhance our geographic presence, to add to our marina strategy and to further grow our higher margin businesses. To that point, we were pleased to recently add super yacht powerhouse Northrop & Johnson. Together with Fraser Yachts, this unified combination provides us unrivaled global scale, while further diversifying MarineMax into higher margin, digitally focused businesses. Although the entire industry is lean on inventory due to the strong demand for the boating lifestyle, our deep manufacturer relationships, flexible inventory management and valuable real estate locations positions us well to continue to take share. I am proud of our ability to be nimble and disciplined, creating exceptional customer experiences while driving record results in our traditionally largest quarter.”

At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquidity exceeded $180 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents along with availability under its credit facility, before considering its sizable unleveraged real estate portfolio.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is complex and evolving rapidly, MarineMax said it will continue to monitor ongoing developments and respond accordingly. The company also said it continues to comply with orders of local and state governments in all jurisdictions in which it operates to help ensure the safety of its team members and customers.