ORR to announce 2020 Legends Awards in new series

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable will be announcing 2020’s Legends Awards in a new weekly series.

Since 1991, Legends Awards have honored employees from federal agencies that manage outdoor recreation on public lands and waters for outstanding work to improve outdoor recreation experiences and opportunities for the American people.

Legends Awards are the only awards nominated by agency peers and are given to individuals whose extraordinary efforts have made a concrete difference in enhancing outdoor recreation programs and resources.

Awards are presented to individuals from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, National Park Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Collectively, these agencies host nearly one billion recreation visits annually, and play a vital role in the vibrant $778 billion outdoor recreation economy that accounts for 2.2% of U.S. GDP and 5.2 million American jobs while supporting rural economies, building healthy communities, and enhancing the quality of life of all Americans.

Winners will be announced every Tuesday via social media, and more information — including special video messages from agency leadership — will be available at www.recreationroundtable.org/2020-legends/.