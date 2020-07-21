ABYC announces new workbook for future marine techs

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) announced the publication of a new student workbook to bolster the ABYC Fundamentals of Marine Service Technology textbook and curriculum package for high schools and technical colleges. The workbook will help teachers implement classroom and distance learning with a variety of homework exercises, hands-on job assignments, and links to video demonstrations.

“During ABYC’s Educator Training Conference last summer, educators asked us to develop a workbook to complement ABYC’s marine service curriculum,” said Dave Broadbent, ABYC education director. “We are so excited to bring the workbook to life and get it into the hands of students and teachers, especially with the dynamic nature of classes this coming school year.”

The 200+ pages of the student workbook are designed to be removed along the perforations and handed in for grading. A dedicated teacher’s edition is also available with answers and suggestions for demonstrations.

“The workbook is coming at a perfect time as a resource for reviewing, discussing, and testing students on subjects taught,” said Eligio Marquez, transportation service technology program director at Palm Beach State College. “This resource will benefit my students for their continued learning process of what has been taught on a daily basis.”

ABYC has developed the Fundamentals program to help schools easily implement a standards-based marine service curriculum, with inland or coastal test options.

Participating schools receive a textbook, instructor guides, PowerPoint presentations, online demonstration videos, and quiz samples.

Earlier this year, ABYC announced the availability of a digital textbook for distance learning.

“We have a great network of educators who are in need of a wide range of teaching resources and who are exchanging ideas on how to enhance their student’s learning experience, in and outside the classroom,” said Broadbent. “We hope others in the marine industry can help us by introducing our resources to their local high schools and tech colleges.”