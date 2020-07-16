Discover Boating partners with social media influencers for promotion

As part of the “Get on Board” campaign, Discover Boating is working with social media influencers to inspire new audiences to enjoy boating and fishing this summer when close-to-home outdoor recreation is in high demand.

To date eight out of 11 influencer partners have sparked nearly half a million meaningful engagements (likes, comments, shares, clicks, views, etc.) bringing awareness to boating as a safe and ideal form of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From behind-the-scenes footage of the “Get on Board” PSA video shoot to personal boating stories shining a light on the accessibility of boating, influencers are encouraging their followers to recreate responsibly and reap the restorative health and wellness benefits of boating and fishing. They will continue posting across their social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and blogs.

Stay tuned for more updates, social posts and program results.