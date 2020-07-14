Tampa Boat Show canceled

With COVID-19 cases increasing around the country, particularly in the Tampa area, NMMA has canceled this year’s Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show at the Tampa Convention Center, which was scheduled to be held from September 11-13, 2020.

"While we remained hopeful that the show would proceed amid the evolving coronavirus situation, we believe this is the most prudent course of action to protect the health and safety of our staff, sponsors, members, exhibitors and attendees," said Jennifer Thompson, Senior Vice President of NMMA Boat and Sport Shows. “Looking ahead, we are excited to bring the Progressive Insurance Tampa Boat Show back next year, which is currently scheduled for September 10-12, 2021 at the Tampa Convention Center.”

Regarding the Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show at Norwalk Cove Marina scheduled for September 24-27,2020, NMMA is currently proceeding as scheduled.

For the winter show season, NMMA is working closely with federal, state and local officials to outline proper safety procedures and will have more updates in the coming months.