NMRA awards 2020 Maritime Trades Scholarship

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) awarded its 2020 NMRA Maritime Trades Scholarship of $3,000 to Matthew Reynolds of Brohman, Mich.

Established in 2008, the scholarship awards students of excellence who are pursuing a marine industry career.

A 2019 graduate of White Cloud High School, White Cloud, Mich., Reynolds made only one college visit: Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City, Mich. "From its nautical-themed classrooms to the massive 224' T/S State of Michigan, I knew right from the start that this was where I wanted to be," he said.

Reynolds is in the Deck Officer program and currently in the Gulf of Mexico aboard the T/S Kennedy for his first sea project. He's expected to graduate in 2023 with the goal of working on a Ro-Ro or container ship.

The 2020 scholarship was made possible by the support of NMRA members. Midwest Outdoor Marketing donated at the Admiral level. Uflex USA and GSW and Associates gave at the Captain tier. Absolute Outdoor, Coatney Sales, ComMar Sales, Great Lakes Marine Marketing, Gulf Atlantic Marketing, Haimes Coleman Group, Nixon Marine Global, The Merifield Company, Waters & David Co., West Coast Sales and William F. Miller & Associates contributed at the Ship's Crew level.

"Thank you to all who donated and made this possible," said Reynolds. "Your generous award will help me tremendously to further my education and continue my dreams of entering the maritime industry."