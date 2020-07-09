Lippert Components hires new OEM marine seating engineer

Lippert Components, Inc. announced the addition of Garth Rogers as Upholstery Engineer for its Taylor Made branded line of OEM Marine Seating business. Rogers will provide engineering leadership within the Taylor Made team to develop and integrate marine seating products for OEM customers.

A marine industry veteran, Rogers brings over 35 years of experience ranging from engineering and development, to production implementation, sales, and service areas of marine upholstery. He will be based in LCI’s production facility in Bradenton, Florida, assisting the LCI Marine team’s growing marine seating business with Southern U.S. boat builders.

Rogers’ new team members said they are thrilled to have him on board. Don Zirkelbach, general manager, foresees him enabling the vision of the Taylor Made brand by continuing the expansion of upholstered marine products delivered from the Southeast region.

Zirkelbach commented, “Garth has a wealth of experience based on his tremendous background with some big-name companies. I believe that with his longevity and reputation in the marine upholstery business, he will help take us to the next level in the Southeast world-class upholstery market. We are very fortunate to have him on our team.”