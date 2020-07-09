IBEX 2020 announces transition to virtual event

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The 30th International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), scheduled for September 29 – October 1, 2020, announced today it will transition to a virtual only event allowing the entire marine industry to come together in a new way as an online community. This decision was made to pivot the in-person show to a virtual only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The marine industry will still be able to connect virtually with all the experts and product manufacturers at the new IBEX online event on the same IBEX 2020 dates.

“The health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors, and partners is our primary concern,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “While gathering in-person is not the right decision this year, we will instead connect virtually. IBEX is known for forward-thinking education and allowing buyers and manufacturers to meet and do business. We are working to bring all that you expect from IBEX to an online format. With the barriers of travel, budget constraints and time away from the office removed, this is a unique opportunity to attend from a distance and a great chance to share IBEX with your co-workers and teams who don’t typically attend, particularly emerging professionals or those new to the marine industry.”

The details for IBEX Online: A Virtual Experience are currently being developed. Registration for the new virtual IBEX experience will be announced in August.

For more on IBEX, please visit www.ibexshow.com.