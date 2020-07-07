Suzuki unveils pair of new outboards

Suzuki Marine unveiled their new-for-2021 DF115BG and DF140BG 4-stroke outboards, the first in their class to offer all the advantages of drive-by-wire technology.

By bringing proven drive-by-wire technology to its 115HP and 140HP in-line four-cylinder models, Suzuki is providing simplified rigging for a wide range of boat builders, along with silky smooth shifting, instant throttle response, enhanced performance and superior fuel efficiency.

Enhancements to the new DF115BG/DF140BG also include an upgraded compression ratio of 10.6:1, helping these new 2.0-liter displacement outboards achieve better top speed and acceleration by improving thermal efficiency.

Fuel efficiency has also been increased as compared to Suzuki’s existing DF115/DF140A models. Tests have demonstrated as much as 5% to 7% better fuel efficiency for the DF140BG across mid-range to high-end cruising speeds. The new DF115BG has demonstrated up to 5% - 6% better fuel efficiency at cruising speed.

“We are pleased to bring new technology and performance to this important class of outboard motor,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Vice President of Sales for Suzuki Motor of America, Inc., Marine Division. “These are not only the world’s first 4-stroke outboards in their class to include factory drive-by-wire technology, they feature a new design, a new look and enhanced performance for a wide range of boats around the world. In the Suzuki tradition, we’re delivering what the market and boat builders have told us they want,” added Blakely.