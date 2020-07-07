Final call for Hall Of Fame Award nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 NMMA Hall of Fame Award and will be accepted through July 15.

As the Association’s most prestigious recognition, the annual Hall of Fame Award honors those who have generated or continue to make substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry.

The Award will be presented during the IBEX Industry Breakfast in Tampa, FL on September 29.

To learn more and complete the nomination form, please visit the NMMA Hall of Fame Award webpage.