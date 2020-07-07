ASA reveals plans for ICAST 2020 Online

ICAST, the world’s largest recreational fishing trade show, has transitioned from a physical show to a virtual event with ICAST 2020 Online. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the show’s producer, is committed to delivering attendees and exhibitors alike an engaging, interactive online trade show experience.

The virtual trade show will take place July 13 – 17, 2020, and will offer virtual “booths” where exhibitors will showcase their products and services, host virtual press conferences, schedule live and on demand product demonstrations, set up virtual meetings with buyers and media, engage in live chat and much more.

ICAST Online will also include the always popular New Product Showcase Best of Category and Best of Show voting and awards. New for this year, verified buyers and media will vote through a password protected portal.

ICAST Online will offer both public and password-activated access to different sections of the show experience such as the online FLW ICAST Cup Bass Fishing Tournament and an interactive scavenger hunt. Also featured will be business education seminars and other interactive events for buyers, media and the angling public.

During ICAST week, ASA will host several conservation related events that will engage the recreational fishing audience with our nation’s conservation efforts and critical needs for the future.

ASA will also offer seminars, interviews and presentations that focus on the business needs of small businesses, in particular our independent retailers.

“With ICAST Online, ASA will continue to bring people and products together,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “This July, retail buyers, media and all show attendees will connect with product experts, manufacturing sales teams and other industry professionals to see and learn about the latest products in the fishing industry, as well as engage on issues that matter most to our industry. All online from their home or office.”

Hughes further noted, “Now, more than ever, it’s crucial that we continue to meet the needs of our angling customers. Working with our show production partners, we’re able to offer this virtual experience in an innovative 24/7 format which will have an impact across the global sportfishing industry not just during ICAST week, but long after the show is over.”