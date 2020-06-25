Minnesota Brunswick operation named Top Workplace

For the second consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation’s New York Mills Operation has been recognized as a Minneapolis Star Tribune Top 150 Workplace. The facility, which manufactures both Lund and Crestliner boats, placed 16th in the large Minnesota company’s category, placing the plant in elite company in the state of Minnesota.

In winning a Top Workplaces Award for 2020, the newspaper said of the New York Mills operation, “Amid our current health crisis, this award will allow you to stand out for the right reasons. It puts a spotlight on organizations with strong connections with their employees and a strong culture of success. It’s an achievement worth sharing with your employees and the public.”

“Winning this award for a second consecutive year is a great testament to our strategy of empowering employees,” said Dirk Hyde, Lund Boats and New York Mills Operations president. “Our responsibility as an organization is to encourage and support our team, which is especially critical with today’s environment. Working as partners to adapt in this quickly changing environment is what drives our success and provides for continuous innovation and improvement. It ensures we retain and attract the most talented people who are committed to each other and our community.”

The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. A complete list of companies selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 28.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses.