Highfield Boats reports record sales, names new dealers

Highfield Boats, manufacturer of aluminum RIBS and tenders, recently announced the appointment of four new dealer representatives serving boaters in South Carolina, Georgia,Kentucky, and Alaska. The builder said this major expansion of its dealer network has been prompted by growing demand for Highfield’s RIBs ranging from 6.5- to 28-feet, resulting in record U.S. sales for the first half of 2020.

“Highfield USA’s sales for the first and second quarter of 2020 saw a 9 percent increase over the same period in 2019,” said Tom Watson, general manager. “Last year, Highfield made a significant investment in developing and expanding our line of aluminum RIB models, including introducing the popular new Deluxe RIB series. The increased sales we have been seeing in the U.S. market this year demonstrate this investment in our product line has paid off.”

The new Highfield Boats dealers include:

Bourbon City Yacht Tenders, Louisville, Kentucky

Air-Sea Safety & Survival, Charleston, South Carolina

River Services, Inc., Thunderbolt, Georgia

Bear Mountain Outfitters, Chugiak, Alaska.

“We are happy to be offering the Highfield lineup. It’s a great company and Highfield RIBS are a perfect fit for many of our customers,” said River Services Inc.'s Spicey Lyons.

“We are delighted to welcome these new dealers, who bring years of expertise in their local RIB and tender markets along with outstanding customer service, to the Highfield Boats brand,” said Watson. “We are continuing to expand ourdealer network and are looking to add more high-caliber dealers to it in the near future.”