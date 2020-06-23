Boating Industry and Bill Yeargin featured in Department of the Interior press release

The Department of the Interior sent out a press release detailing Secretary Bernhardt's recent visit to Correct Craft in Orlando.

And the release linked back to a blog post detailing the visit written by Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin that is currently featured on the Boating Industry website.

This is the release:

WASHINGTON – This past weekend, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt was in central and south Florida, where he conducted several site inspections of National Park Service units, visited an outdoor recreation business, and highlighted more than $54 million in funding for clean waterways and boating infrastructure projects.

Supporting Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

Secretary Bernhardt visited a leading marine manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida and inspected coastal restoration projects in Tampa, Florida to announce more than $54 million from Interior and our partners to keep waters clean and support outdoor recreation. This funding comes from the Clean Vessels Act (CVA) program and the Boating Infrastructure Grant (BIG) program which provide much-needed funding to communities to build and maintain facilities that help boaters keep our rivers and streams clean; and construct, renovate and maintain marinas and other boating facilities for outdoor recreation.

Restoring Access to America's Public Lands

On Saturday, June 20, Secretary Bernhardt visited Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve, where he conducted a site inspection of Flamingo Marina, participated in a prescribed burn, and officiated the grand reopening of the Shark Valley Visitor's Center Tram Tours.

The Department manages over 500 million acres of public lands, and the overwhelming majority is accessible for the public to enjoy. More than three-fourths of National Park Service units are accessible to the public, providing recreation opportunities.