Torqeedo announces management team changes

Torqeedo’s 80-horsepower electrical outboard will be on the market in the next year.

Torqeedo recently announced a reconfiguration of its management team, which in future will comprise Dr. Ralf Plieninger and Dr. Michael Rummel. Founder and CEO Dr. Christoph Ballin is moving to the advisory board where he and Dr. Frank Hiller, Chief Executive Officer of DEUTZ AG, will continue to advise and support the company.

“As the founder of Torqeedo, Christoph Ballin has been a pioneer in the field of electric drive systems. He built up Torqeedo and played a major role in the integration of the company into the DEUTZ Group following its acquisition in 2017. We would like to thank him for everything he has done for Torqeedo and, consequently, for DEUTZ. We are delighted that he will continue to assist us in his capacity as a member of the Advisory Board,” says Dr. Hiller.

Dr. Ballin’s move to the Advisory Board means that he will be able to devote time to new roles outside Torqeedo in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped to make Torqeedo what it is today: the market leader for marine electric drives. I would also like to thank all the members of the Torqeedo team and all of our external partners who have helped us to achieve this success,” says Ballin. “The most exciting times for electric-powered transport lie ahead of us. As part of the DEUTZ Group, Torqeedo is ideally positioned for rapid growth.”

Dr. Ralf Plieninger has been with Torqeedo since 2012. His role within the new Torqeedo management team will involve taking charge of all technical matters, including research and development, procurement, quality, and production. He will also oversee Torqeedo’s operational structures and processes and be responsible for their continuous optimization.

Dr. Michael Rummel joined Torqeedo as a managing director in November 2019 and is responsible for finance, reporting, and business performance, with a focus on improving profitability. Going forward, he will also take charge of sales, service, marketing, human resources, information technology, and the international subsidiaries.