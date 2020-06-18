C-MAP launches new site for recreational boaters

C-MAP announced the launch of the new C-MAP website catered to recreational boaters.

C-MAP said the new website, www.c-map.com, features content covering the entire C-MAP range, is optimized for mobile devices and delivers an enhanced user experience – making it easier for consumers to find the chart they need via new location, chart or device compatibility searches.

Consumers who want to find a chart by geographical location can search by MY AREA, which will show available charts in and around the consumer’s location or area of their choosing. Clicking on any of the charts in the search results, provides a detailed product description of the chart.

The new CHARTS search gives consumers an overview of different chart technologies available, along with an at-a-glance chart comparison guide.

One of the most significant features of the new site is the capability to filter a search by device compatibility, under DEVICES. This removes the hassle of chart comparison tables or conducting online searches about device compatibility, by providing a list of compatible chart options based on consumer chartplotter brand and model.

“We are excited about the launch of the new C-MAP website,” said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico. “The new site not only provides a more enjoyable user experience, but also better serves consumers by making it easier for them to quickly find the chart that will meet their boating needs.”

The site also includes a Dealer Locator, and a new Buy Now function that makes purchasing a chart on the site fast and easy, ensuring the smoothest possible consumer experience.

For more information about C-MAP or its entire line of marine cartography products, please visit www.c-map.com.