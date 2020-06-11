Volvo Penta names new president

Volvo Penta recently appointed Heléne Mellquist as president of Volvo Penta. Mellquist will replace Björn Ingemanson who recently announced his retirement.

Mellquist currently holds the position as President for the European Division at Volvo Trucks. Her career at the Volvo Group began in 1988 and she has held many senior positions at the company. She has also held the position as CEO at TransAtlantic 2012-2015.

Heléne Mellquist will join Volvo Penta on July 1, 2020 and take up her new position on Sept. 1, 2020.