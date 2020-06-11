Ocean Marketing celebrates 50 years

Manufacturers representative firm Ocean Marketing is celebrating 50 years of service this year.

Founded in Boxford, Mass. in 1970, today Ocean is headquartered in Guilford, Conn. and represents many of the marine industry’s leading equipment and accessories manufacturers up and down the east coast of the US, some for more than 35 years.

Ocean president and CEO John Thommen acquired the company with partner John Stuart in 1981.

In 2019, John Thommen was honored by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) with the Alan J. Freedman Memorial Leadership Award, which recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity and personal motivation.

"Through prosperous as well as challenging times for the marine industry, our longevity would not have been possible without the dedication, hard work and integrity of each and every one of my colleagues at Ocean Marketing who I have been privileged to work with over the years," Thommen said.

“There is no better example of this than how quickly our team has been able to adapt to the ‘new normal’ during the Coronavirus pandemic. We’re making select calls by appointment only and following the CDC guidelines for face-to-face meetings. But we are relying on MicroSoft Teams, Zoom and conference calls and also re-introducing our unique Tech Tips By Email to stay connected, present new products and make sure products essential for safety, maintenance and repair continue to flow through the supply chain,” he added.

For more information about Ocean Marketing, visit www.oceanmark.com.