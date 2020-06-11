MRAA opens 2020 Dealer Week registration

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas opened dealer registration for Dealer Week 2020, to be held Dec. 8-11 in Austin, Texas.

Dealer Week is a three-and-a-half day educational and networking event designed to give dealers insights, strategies, best practices and business solutions to help them strengthen their businesses. The annual conference of the MRAA, Dealer Week has hosted as many as 30 educational sessions and more than 100 exhibits and is designed as a platform to connect dealers and suppliers with one another.

MRAA opened registrations with three commitments: Dealer Week will take place in 2020; if anyone attends and doesn’t learn anything they can implement, they will receive a full refund; and if health concerns prevent them from attending in-person, their registration will easily transfer to a virtual event experience with the same powerful education.

“The MRAA team stepped up to guide our dealers through the uncertainty that plagued early 2020, producing an incredible number of critical webinars, publications and key resources,” said MRAA president Matt Gruhn. “Now, we have turned our focus to creating an educational event to offer dealers practical guidance to set themselves up for greater levels of success. In that way, I believe Dealer Week 2020 will be the most important conference we’ve ever produced and one that every dealer will need to attend in order to navigate the months and years ahead with confidence.”

The MRAA said it is moving full-speed ahead with the in-person event, through a multi-fold approach. First, MRAA is working closely with the Austin Convention Center and is closely monitoring other large industry events to learn and implement best practices to keep attendees safe. Simultaneously, MRAA has invested in an industry-leading virtual event experience that will provide new pathways for learning, networking and the delivery of business solutions to not only expand the reach of this event but also to ensure that the critical content and connections will remain accessible to dealers no matter what health concerns dictate in the marketplace. Dealers can register today and plan to attend the in-person event, and should health concerns prevent them from attending, their registration will easily transfer to the virtual experience, which will also feature powerful education, an exhibitor showcase and networking opportunities.

“Over the last nearly 50 years, the MRAA has stood by dealers’ sides through good times and bad, and the one constant has been the answers and solutions the MRAA has provided at every point along the way,” said Gruhn. “Our promise is that the MRAA team will once again deliver a timely, relevant and impactful event that will provide dealers with the insights they need for 2021 and beyond, no matter what the world throws at us.”

Dealers can register now to receive the lowest rate of the year, “Earliest Bird,” through July 15. Earliest Bird offers pricing of $424 for MRAA Members and $524 for non-members.

More information can be found at DealerWeek.com.